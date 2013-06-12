Ward Stewart Announces Launch of New Book, 'The Recent Graduate's Guide to Accumulating Wealth'

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- "The Recent Graduate's Guide to Accumulating Wealth" is the perfect gift for the recent high school or college Graduate. This book describes the essential principles by which most wealthy people have achieved their financial success. Over three million students will graduate this year, most with little or no knowledge about how to create the financially successful life they have just invested the last several years of their lives trying to ensure.



This book provides the roadmap that can guide almost anyone, but recent graduates are in a unique position to capitalize on the advice given as they embark on their first career. How they spend (or save and invest) that sudden increase in income will determine their financial well-being years from now. Far from being a 'get rich quick' scheme, the book offers valuable advice on the three essential elements in wealth creation: First is minimizing expenditures – living NOT within your means, but BELOW your means. Next is maximizing income by choosing the right profession, enhancing job performance, and starting your own business. The final element is investing for greater returns, in yourself, in the stock market, and in real estate. The last third of the book emphasizes the long-term profitability of both home ownership and as well as acquiring and managing rental homes.



As the gap between the haves and the have-nots in this country continues to grow, the choices the recent graduate makes during the next several years will likely determine which category that graduate will be in twenty years from now. Many immigrants who come to America with almost nothing are moderately wealthy two decades later, while many middle class college graduates with far more opportunities fail to achieve their potential. This book explains why. The author scorns the use of credit card debt, while emphasizing buying only necessities.



As Mr. Stewart states, "Slavery is not dead in America-The banks are our new masters." Some topics include sensible advice on getting out of debt, on time management to get the most out of life, and on understanding our tax system and how to make it work for you instead of against you. We want our children to be financially successful, to learn how to support themselves. "The Recent Graduate's Guide to Accumulating Wealth" lights the way toward that future.



