Warehouse Clubs & Supercenters in the US - New Market Research Report

Warehouse Clubs & Supercenters in the US
The big box picture
Led by Walmart, the industry has displayed exceptional growth in the past decade, mostly at the expense of other retailers. Revenue will continue to grow, as operators capitalize on rising consumer sentiment and demand for one-stop-shops. However, the industry's high concentration will lead to consolidation and fewer enterprises, as existing players choose to open smaller convenience-store-sized locations.
The industry is made up of large stores that primarily retail a general line of grocery products and merchandise items. Warehouse clubs offer customers a wide selection of merchandise (often in bulk) at discounted prices in exchange for a membership fee that is paid by each customer. Supercenters are large discount department stores that also sell perishable groceries. Unlike warehouse clubs, supercenters do not have eligibility requirements for customers.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Costco Wholesale Corporation, Walmart Stores Inc.
