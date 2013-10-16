ATBMH Now Offers Layout Consultation for All New and Existing Facilities

Commerce, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- A.T.B. Material Handling (ATBMH), an industry leader in the selling and manufacturing of warehouse equipment and racking systems, is now offering layout consultations to all customers. ATBMH will assess your desired facility, listen to your building goals, and provide you with a design that will get the most use out of the space. They work with newly established buildings as well as facilities in need of renovation to provide the best possible plan to create an efficient and practical space.



ATBMH's layout consultation services will help you determine what kind of pallet racks will best fit your needs and turn your space into an organized and usable area. The ATBMH team goes beyond offering advice and providing a standard design plan that will get the most out of a space. They also suggest and direct customers to the best used pallet racking system that will help them find a solution to all warehouse storage needs. "We take the time to understand the operational goals and challenges of our customers in order to implement the proper plan that will achieve the desired results - maximum use of space," notes an ATBMH spokesperson. ATBMH boasts various used pallet rack systems, including carpet, drive-in, flow, and drum storage racks. Through a consultation service, their team of experts will be able to determine the appropriate system for your facility.



In addition to selling pallet racks and offering layout consultation services in the Los Angeles area, ATBMH provides commercial storage options and warehouse rack installation. As a trusted buyer and seller of warehouse equipment, ATBMH has an expansive product line that aims to reach a broad customer base. They offer steel boltless shelving, wire decks, mezzanines, forklifts, rolling ladders, cantilever racks, and carts. ATBMH also runs regular specials on their offered products and services, which may allow customers to get an even better deal.



About ATBMH

In business since 1995, ATBMH comes from humble beginnings and is now the most trusted buyer and seller of pallet racks and surplus warehouse equipment in the greater Los Angeles area. Founder Mark Spear has 40 years of industry experience and brought both credibility and expertise to the company at its start up. Today ATBMH provides customers with quality products, consultations, and great deals with a high standard for service. For more detail please visit, http://www.atbmh.com/.