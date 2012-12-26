Warehouse Productivity Part of ProMat 2013 and Systems Application Engineering Booth 3979

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), http://saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales. SAE products will be demonstrated at ProMat 2013, located at Booth 3979 during ProMat 2013, from January 21-24, at Chicago's McCormick Place. ProMat will provide manufacturers the latest solutions to move business forward showcasing the very best in award-winning manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain equipment.



A food service leader increased overall warehouse productivity and, due to the improved accuracy, almost completely eliminated picking mistakes. “With the Motorola and SAE Solution, we were able to maintain a 1:16,000 error ratio versus a 1:1,500 error ratio,” noted Shane Holloway, Night Warehouse Manager at Ben E. Keith. The increased level of efficiency has given the company more time to focus on other important factors like traceability and material flow, resulting in higher customer satisfaction. Michael January, Director of Process Improvement, explains the enhancements, “I think the solution has proven itself, our accuracy rate is much improved, our returns are much lower than they were in the past, and it allows us to do some tracking with regards to government regulations. The Motorola hardware and SAE software combined cuts cost and helps us run a good business.”



SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance. SAE’s dedicated professional team ensures that, while technology will change, the company commitment to innovation, service, support and the customer’s success will not.



