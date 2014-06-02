Warehouse Project Manager for grocerygateway.com Presents at WCS Webinar Next Week

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Thomas N. Williams will bring decades of expertise to an upcoming webinar starting at Noon EST on Tuesday, June 10th. Williams is a systems and industrial engineer with thirty-five years of experience designing, developing, and implementing highly productive and cost-effective software and hardware solutions for high-volume distribution systems. His company has won national awards for design in both the US and Canada. Williams was Designer and Project Manager for grocerygateway.com which was awarded the Best Canadian Distribution System Design.



The topic of the webinar is Warehouse Control Systems (WCS) versus Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and how to pick the right solution. This informative session will allow Williams to bring his formidable background to the conversation.



Williams noted, “The Material Handling industry continues to change. Recently, ecommerce and multichannel distribution have added new layers of complexity to the supply chain. The IT industry has evolved in response to these changes. We will review the various warehouse control solutions that are available and provide guidelines for making intelligent IT decisions.”



Immediate webinar registration is strongly suggested at: http://www.qcsoftware.com/register.



QC Software (http://www.qcsoftware.com) is proud to host the event and is recognized as an industry leader for order fulfillment and distribution centers. These innovative software solutions help North American and European distribution centers and warehouses to streamline operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Warehouse managers realize increased system productivity and dependability.



About QC Software, Inc.

QC Enterprise, the premier software product suite, is the result of extensive research, development, and rigorous testing. It is a proven product that provides benefits to leading manufacturers, retailers, and direct sales organizations. This complete, integrated warehouse control system is configurable, scalable, and modular to suit a wide range of user requirements. QC Software customers gain a competitive edge in today’s complex economy. Follow on Twitter @QCSoftware.



QC Software, Inc.

http://www.qcsoftware.com

Jerry List

Vice President

jerrylist@qcsoftware.com

513.469.1424