Warehouse Racking Market Size – USD 8.52 Billion in 2019, Industry Growth - CAGR of 3.5%, Industry Trends – High demand from E-Commerce.



The global Warehouse Racking market is forecast to reach USD 11.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Warehouse racking systems of different types have become an integral part of warehouse operations and inventory needs. The main goals have been to make the best use of warehouse floor space, maximize worker productivity, and minimize inventory management costs. Industries adopt a range of racking systems that best meet their needs in terms of warehouse design, type of goods and materials stored, expected capacity, and specific picking process used. These considerations also aid in choosing the choice of materials from which the racks should be made.



In recent years, developed countries like the UK have experienced a growing trend in warehouse automation. This opens up new lucrative avenues. Besides, the expansion of the storage system product portfolio is a notable trend that is driving demand for new designs and materials in warehouse racking systems. Much of the growth in the warehouse racking market also stems from the ever-increasing need for frozen food storage in various parts of the world. The pace of growth in e-commerce sales in emerging economies has spurred demand for more massive warehouse racks. The growing need for bulk storage in various parts of the world is also boosting prospects in the market.



The Key Companies Profiled in the Market are:



Daifuku, Ltd., Mecalux, S.A., SSI Schaefer, Foothills Systems, Hannibal Industries, EMRACK INTERNATIONAL, Kardex Group, ARPAC. Dematic, and Jungheinrich AG, among others.



Several other retail businesses have also suffered from crippling inconsistencies in meeting consumer demands due to the lack of appropriate warehouse shelving. In this regard, the growing demand for automated storage and retrieval systems in warehouse infrastructure has also opened up new avenues for players in the market.



The COVID-19 impact:



The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a slightly neutral impact on the global Warehouse Racking market in 2020, the reason being the rise in e-commerce purchases, which were also responsible for the significant demand in market share terms in 2019 through retail and food & beverage.



The, supply chain disruptions and production shutdowns have resulted in a downgraded outlook for the manufacturing and automotive industry, which are a significant market for Warehouse Racking application, which will have short-term impacts on market sales that could have lasting effects. While the industry expects things to return to near normal state well before the end of 2020, negative demand shock caused by the crisis is likely to last.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The early acceptance of automated technologies in storage facilities has introduced forklifts and hydraulic systems, which have had a positive impact on the United States market.



The manufacturing industry in emerging countries is proliferating due to increasing industrialization. To optimize the distribution networks for manufactured products, industry players are focusing on the creation of distribution centers, which should help the warehouse racking Optimizing the supply channel and transport and storage costs should drive demand for warehouse racking.



Cantilever shelving systems are mainly used in large warehouses to accommodate large objects such as pipes, rods, panels, structural sheets, and frames. These supports attract consumers' attention because they can hold products on both sides and are easily accessible by machines and forklifts. The growing demand for rods, pipes, and metal panels in the construction industry is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.



Europe is a center of automotive production with the presence of major manufacturers. Thus, the automotive industry should be a large consumer of warehouse racking in the region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Warehouse Racking market on the basis of Type, Carrying Capacity, End-Use Industry, and Region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Selective Pallet

Push Back

Drive-In

Pallet Flow

Cantilever

Others



Carrying Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty



End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Automotive

Food and Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Packaging

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Warehouse Racking Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Warehouse Racking Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis



4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing Demand For Pallet Racking



4.2.2.2. Growth of E-Commerce



4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis



4.2.3.1. Seismic Event Protection



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



4.9. Customer Mapping



4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



4.11. Global Recession Influence



…………



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Daifuku Co., Ltd.



10.1.1. Company Overview



10.1.2. Financial Performance



10.1.3. Technology Insights



10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.2. Mecalux, S.A.



10.2.1. Company Overview



10.2.2. Financial Performance



10.2.3. Technology Insights



10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives



10.3. SSI Schaefer



10.3.1. Company Overview



10.3.2. Financial Performance



10.3.3. Technology Insights



10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continued…..



