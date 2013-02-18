ATB Material Handling Recently Moved

Commerce, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- Material handling and warehouse supply experts ATB Material Handling have moved to a new location in order to be more accessible to their customers and to accommodate the needs of their rapidly growing business.



The new facility, located in Commerce, California, is over two acres in size; a necessary expansion, given that over the last few years ATB (Absolutely The Best) has become one of the premier buyers and sellers of new and used racking and warehouse equipment on the west coast. Their previous location was a small parking lot facility that, though it served its purpose initially, could no longer accommodate all the needs that the successful enterprise had.



About ATB Materila Handling

ATB Material Handling was founded by 40-year industry veteran Mark Spear in 1995, who has transformed that neophyte operation into a primary force in wholesale and retail warehouse racks, as well as new and used pallet racks, wire decks, mezzanines, forklifts, carts, warehouse ladders, and more.



ATB also provide short term and long-term rentals for commercial storage and they are experts in warehouse rack installation with professional crews that can safely install any of the warehouse storage or pallet rack equipment that you purchase from them. Further, they will come to your location for consultation about the most effective and efficient warehouse and workspace layout solutions.



One can come visit ATB Material Handling’s new facilities at 3019 Tanager Avenue, Commerce, CA, 90040, call or fax them at (323) 726-9424, or you can see all of ATB’s products and services online by going to www.atbmh.com.