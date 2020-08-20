Warehouse Robotics Market Major Impacting Factors to Growth of the Industry: Global Forecast Report by 2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- The latest report on the Warehouse robotics market, as found on Qualiket Research website, is an extensive study of the market dynamics that are impacting both present market and the upcoming one. The market dynamics are expected to offer lasting impression on the holistic growth of the market. This has been analyzed well by adept market reviewers with immense knowledge and expertise in the subject. The study would bring along factors and figures to measure the track the market would take during the forecast period of 2020-2027.



Warehouse robotics is deployment of robotics in warehouse which performs functions like assembling and dissembling packaging, pick-place, transportation and palletizing. Warehouse is the essential part in supply chain management. Warehouse robotics is classified into various types such as Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, and Cartesian Robots



Market Drivers

Increase in technological advancement is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global warehouse robotics market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), and machine learning will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for automation as well as awareness regarding safety and superior quality production will fuel the market growth. Also, increase in adoption of warehouse robotics by large enterprises and small and medium size enterprises will drive the market growth. In addition to that, growing e-commerce industry will propel the global warehouse robotics market growth during this forecast period.



Market Restraints

However, lack of skilled workforce is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global warehouse robotics market growth. Also, high installation cost of robotics will affect the market growth during this analysis period.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ABB Limited, Honeywell Intelligrated, KUKA AG, OMRON Corporation, Fetch Robotics Inc., Daifuku Co., Ltd, Dematic, and KNAPP AG.



Market Taxonomy

By Product

- Mobile Robots

- Articulated Robots

- Cylindrical Robots

- SCARA Robots

- Parallel Robots

- Cartesian Robots

By Function

- Pick & Place

- Palletizing & De-Palletizing

- Transportation

- Packaging

By End User

- Automotive

- E-Commerce

- Food & Beverages

- Electronics & Electrical

- Metal & Machinery

- Pharmaceuticals

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Product

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product

5.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Share Analysis, By Product

5.3 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size and Forecast, By Product

5.3.1 Mobile Robots

5.3.2. Articulated Robots

5.3.3. Cylindrical Robots

5.3.4. SCARA Robots

5.3.5. Cartesian Robots

6 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Function

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Function

6.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Share Analysis, By Function

6.3 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size and Forecast, By Function

6.3.1 Pick & Place

6.3.2 Palletizing & De-Palletizing

6.3.3. Transportation

6.3.4. Packaging

7 Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By End User

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User

7.2 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Share Analysis, By End User

7.3 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size and Forecast, By End User

7.3. 1 Automotive

7.3.2 E-Commerce

7.3.3. Food & Beverages

7.3.4. Electronics & Electrical

7.3.5. Metal & Machinery

7.3.6. Pharmaceuticals

7.3.7 Others

8Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Region

Continue…



