Robotics technology is used for the substitution of human actions. It facilitates the performance of repetitive tasks with minimum or no human intervention. Warehouse Robotics is gaining momentum on account of the latest drive of automation of warehouses and distribution centers. This report by Market Research Future (MRFR) presents a detailed analysis of the global Warehouse Robotics Market. It reveals that the market is expected to strike 10% CAGR during the evaluation period 2017 to 2023. In terms of revenue, evaluation of the global market is anticipated to reach USD 5 Bn mark by the end of the assessment period.



In recent times, the e-commerce industry is observed to grow exponentially. This, in turn, has intensified the pressure on warehouses for Inventory management. It is presumed to drive the growth of the warehouse robotics market over the next couple of years. The installation of robotics technology in warehouses facilitate operational efficiency. It also helps in minimizing the demand and supply for human personnel due to the increasing workload. It enables the smooth functioning of the warehouses. Thus, the warehouse robotics market is likely to gain momentum over the next couple of years. Technological innovations play a crucial role in the proliferation of the warehouse robotics market. The development of advanced technologies is expected to unleash growth opportunities for participants in the global marketplace.



Online retail industry is expected to witness its boom in the years to come. This, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. Besides, the entry of the new players in the market is anticipated to generate opportunities for the warehouse robotics market players. The support extended by the governments towards tech startups is likely to resonate strong growth potential for the warehouse robotics market. Rising demand from small and medium enterprises is projected to boost the revenue growth of the market. However, on the flip side, high cost of deployment of warehouse robotics is likely to impede the market growth in the upcoming years. In addition, the lack of awareness in developing nations is also anticipated to check the expansion of the warehouse robotics market in the upcoming years.



By type, the warehouse robotics market is segmented into cylindrical robots, mobile robots, articulated robots, Cartesian robots, parallel robots, SCARA robots, and others.



Based on software,the warehouse robotics market is segmented into warehouse management systems, warehouse execution systems, and others.



The segments of the global warehouse robotics market, on the basis of function, are pick and place, transportation, warehouse control systems, packaging, palletizing and de-palletizing, and others.

The end-user wise segmental analysis of the warehouse robotics market covers food and beverages, healthcare, consumer electronics, e-commerce, automotive, and others.



Some of the prominent players in the global warehouse robotics market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Fanuc Corp. (Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corp. (Japan), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.) Bleum (U.S), Fetch Robotics (U.S), BlueBotics SA (Switzerland), SSI Schafer (Germany), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dematic Corp. (U.S), Vanderlande Industries Inc. (U.S), and Intelligent Robots Ltd (London), among others.



The global warehouse robotics market is assessed in this report on the basis of regions and countries. The regional segments profiled in this MRFR study are - North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is currently one of the most prominent regions in the global marketplace. Its advanced technological infrastructure is anticipated to lead the growth pattern of the warehouse robotics market in the region. The region is presumed to strike a high growth rate over the next couple of years. Asia Pacific is a potential market with China,Japan and India contributing the most towards market growth. The warehouse robotics market in Asia Pacific is estimated to mark a comparatively higher CAGR in the nearby future.



