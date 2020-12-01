Warehouse Robotics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 : Kuka, Daifuku, ABB

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- Global Warehouse Robotics Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Kuka AG (Germany), Daifuku Co, Ltd. (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Knapp AG (Austria), Dematic (United States), Grenzebach GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Bastian Solutions (India), Amazon Robotics (United States) and Vanderlande Industries Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Adept Technology (India), Vecna (United States), SSI Schafer (Germany), Murata Machinery (Japan) and Clearpath Robotics, Inc.(Canada).



Industries are having rising expectations for E-commerce customers for fast and accurate service at the same time they juggle labor challenges. Warehouse robotics are the future solution to such problems. Warehouse Robots are designed to cater to functions including storage, sorting, assembling and disassembling, trans-shipment, distribution, replenishment, packaging, labeling, inspection, consolidation. The emergence of the advanced technologies in robotics and the growing e-commerce industry are some of the driving factors which are propelling the global warehouse robotics market. Additionally, the mobile robots are also being extensively used in e-commerce sectors for implementing warehouses operation by manufacturing companies. According to AMA, the Global Warehouse Robotics market is expected to see growth rate of 27.4%.



Market Drivers

- Growth in the E-Commerce, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, and Automotive Industries

- Rising Number of Consumer Choices Using E-commerce Platform

- Increasing Number of Stock Keeping Units



Market Trend

- Customized Solution Offered by the Companies

- Adoption of IoT in Warehouse Robotics

- Introduction of ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval System) in Warehouse Automation System



Restraints

- High Initial Cost for Deployment of Training and Deployment

- Complexity Involved in Integration of Different Services



Opportunities

- Growing E-commerce Industries, Owing to Rising Internet Penetration

- Adoption of Warehouse Robotics by SMEs



Challenges

- Lack of Expertise in Robot Programming and Implementation

- Increasing Cost of Inventory Management



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Warehouse Robotics market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Warehouse Robotics market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Warehouse Robotics market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Warehouse Robotics Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Warehouse Robotics Market

The report highlights Warehouse Robotics market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Warehouse Robotics, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Warehouse Robotics Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Warehouse Robotics Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Warehouse Robotics Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Warehouse Robotics Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Fixed Robots, Mobile Robots, Gantry Robots, Stationery Articulated Robots), End users (Automotive, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Electronics, Construction, Defense, Oil and Gas, Others), Function (Storage, Packaging, Trans-shipments, Other Functions))

5.1 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Warehouse Robotics Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Warehouse Robotics Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Warehouse Robotics Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



