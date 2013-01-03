Warehouse Solutions Company iHub Solutions Opens New Offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- iHub Solutions, a top customized warehouse service provider in Asia, has just opened new offices in both Hong Kong and Shanghai. With the new locations, the warehouse solutions company plans to offer its Chinese-speaking customers even better service within China and Hong Kong. The company, ihubsolutions.com, also hopes to open even more locations in other major Chinese cities and ports in the future.



Since the day it first opened for business, iHub Solutions has strived to provide its clients throughout Asia with warehouse and storage solutions that are customized to meet their various needs. As noted on the company’s user-friendly website, www.ihubsolutions.com, iHub Solutions specializes in warehouse, inventory management and transportation for companies in a wide variety of industries, including furniture, document storage, information technology, telecommunications, marketing premiums, and fashion and lifestyle.



Through the creation of specific warehouse options for every client, iHub Solutions Pte Ltd can then develop its unique IT solutions which include warehouse management systems; virtual logistics systems with internet access; and order processing systems to print invoices, and receive data from the customers’ account systems.



“By harnessing the relevant technologies in warehousing, we are able to deliver storage solutions that bring to our customers quantifiable benefits in terms of reduced storage space, cargo handling costs and inventory accuracy through the optimisation of storage options and through the streamlining of activities,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that iHub Solutions can also make sure that storage space is minimized by optimising the cargo in 3 axis, viz length, depth and height.



“This takes into consideration product sizes (especially odd shaped cargo), packaging, different pallet sizes, handling to avoid damage.”



In addition to bin and spare parts storage, iHub Solutions can create optimized storage systems with pallets, cartons, and conventional storage needs.



Anyone who is interested in learning more about iHub Solutions and its vast array of services is welcome to visit the company’s website. There, they can read more about the company and its warehousing, customized logistics and information management products and options.



About iHub Solutions

iHub Solutions is a leading customized warehouse services provider in Asia. The company aims to deliver specialized services through the application of innovative business models, technology, process management and customer service. iHub Solutions specializes in the storage and handling of office systems furniture, fast moving consumer goods, multimedia and imaging and infocomms products. iHub Solutions currently operates five facilities in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai with a dedicated information network linking the sites. For more information, please visit http://www.ihubsolutions.com