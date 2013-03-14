Warehouse Storage Company Offers Warehouse and Workspace Solutions

Commerce, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- A. T. B. Material Handling, an online retailer for warehouse and workspace storage solutions, is pleased to offer the very best in warehouse and workspace solutions. Customers of used pallet racking and all kinds of warehouse equipment can find great deals on high quality warehouse storage products.



From construction to manufacturing, individuals in all kinds of industries look to A. T. B. for warehouse storage solutions. In order to maximize their warehouse dollars, customers seek out products that maximize floor space and work reliably for years. Every item on sale at A. T. B. Material Handling is made for customers who need the best. According to a company spokesperson, “A. T. B. stands for Absolutely The Best, and we live by this high standard in everything we do.”



True to their word, A. T. B. Material Handling has an impressive selection of quality warehouse-related products and services at competitive pricing. Some of its other popular products include used pallet racks, forklifts, mezzanines, cantilever racks, steel boltless shelving, and many other solutions. Not only do they have great products, but they also provide some helpful services to warehouse equipment customers. Their services include warehouse rack installation, commercial storage and layout consultation.



About A.T.B. Material Handling

After more than 18 years, A.T.B. Material Handling has grown to be the most prominent and trusted provider of warehouse equipment and pallet racks in Los Angeles. ATBMH started as a small parking lot operation, but it now stretches over two acres of space, both indoors and outdoors. With exceptional deals on storage solutions, and the highest standards for customer service, A. T. B. is the best source for all of your warehouse storage equipment and used pallet racking needs. For additional information please visit, http://www.atbmh.com/.