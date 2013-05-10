Wares of Knutsford Has a Makeover

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Founded by Val Byles in 1992, the company has gone from strength to strength. Over the years Mrs Byles has extended the range of products stocked so it now includes stylish kitchen ware by leading brands such as Mason Cash and Kitchen Craft as well as enamelware.



Starting more than 20 years ago, Mrs Byles says she could never have imagined the growth the business has enjoyed. Nor, she says, the launch of the second generation website.



Mrs Byles says, “We’d outgrown the old website. It was functional. Just. The new website’s drop down menus makes it much easier for our customers to find what they are looking for. There’s also a nifty facility allowing customers to zoom in on items they are interested in. They can even see what jars look like with different lids on. And of course, most importantly, its SSL secured so people can make payments safely”.



The new site has sections for Jars, Bottles, Preserving Equipment, Labels, The Kitchen, Bargain Jar Packs, Enamelware, Household and a Sale Corner. There’s also a Blog and a Recipe Section.



Mrs Byles says the bulk of her jars and bottles are bought by preserving enthusiasts but the appeal of jars and bottles is in fact much broader than she’d imagined. The trend for open shelving in kitchens, for example, means jars of all sizes are now seen as kitchen accessories – not just storage. Smaller ones are used for spices and larger ones for grains and pasta. She also says jars are popular as wedding favours including the handsome Le Parfait jars.



Mrs Byles also took the unusual but inspired step of securing a chef for the business who is active on the company’s blog and runs its forum.



Mrs Byles says, “We have quite a community spirit going. Our customers are loyal and enthusiastic and love preserving and cooking. It was a natural step to start adding recipes focusing on preserving and baking.”



