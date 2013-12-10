Warings Furniture Announces Affordable Contract Furniture to Hotel and Hospitality Establishments

Norwich, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Warings Furniture is introducing cost-efficient contract furniture to help large industries, such as, hotels save cash. Businesses, including hospitality, resorts, upscale restaurants, and lounges can reduce costs. The furnishings come with a thirty-six fixed installment payment option with no fees. After the contract expires, the client is able to keep it with one extra payment.



Warings offer a broad selection of contract furniture for hotels and lounges. The choice of furnishings are lounge chairs, sofas, tables with benches, dining tables with chairs, lamp tables and much more. A hotel and lounge isn’t complete without a bar needing complimenting bar stools and table-tops. The furnishing available for contracting must cost 250 euros or higher.



There are bedroom furniture, lounge chairs, coffee tables and dining tables in different colours and styles. A representative with the company will assist clients with accessorising and selecting furnishing to match decor and window treatments. The terms of the agreement is fair to business consumers and actually cost-effective. Keep the contract furniture at the end of the agreement and claim ownership.



A spokesperson said, “Contracting furnishing is becoming popular globally among companies, especially hotel and restaurant chains. The terms are available in 36-months with one month added to the agreement for ownership. At the end of the contract the client may choose to keep the furniture or return it.”



About Warings Furniture

Warings Furniture is a United Kingdom company that lease and contract chairs, sofas, bar stools, tables/benches, and table tops. Contact Warings Furniture online today to complete an application or call 01953 400040. Upon approval, the client may select furniture and have it delivered to the premises of the establishment.