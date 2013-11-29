Warings Furniture Offers Durable Restaurant Furniture

Norwich, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Warings Furniture reputation for fabrication and manufacturing restaurant furniture goes back to 1986. The store have nearly twenty-eight years in furnishing trade and production in the United Kingdom. Currently, furnishings by Warings are available for contract and leasing to restaurant proprietors. From dining tables to sofas, the collection also includes chairs and other items for the bedroom and lounge areas.



Class and sophistication are great words to describe the sofas and chairs. There are 35 sofa styles to choose from, including Maria, Nina, Linda and Parker that are available for immediate leasing. For seating, Warings have a variety of chairs with options for stackable for outdoor and indoor dining. The chairs are available in leather, wood, metal-frame, and fabric.



Fittings is also available for restaurants that provide banquet services. Lease to own or simply lease tables and chairs for special events. Warings will deliver and pick up restaurant furniture after the agreement is complete. If a fitting endures damages, a replacement is accessible.



“Restaurants have an advantage leasing furnishings for the lounge, dining area, and pub. The lounge fittings consist of comfortable materials for relaxing and reading. The customers may lease or opt to buy at the end of the agreement.”



About Warings Furniture

Warings Furniture is an establishment in the U.K. dedicated to creating the best designer fittings for restaurants and cafes. The company is known throughout the country for its fine and eloquent furnishings. Warings sell everything for restaurants that provide fine dining services and parties.



Visit the Waring Furniture site today to learn about the lease options or buys. The website is convenient for viewing the fittings and learning more about leasing terms and contracting.