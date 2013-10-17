Warings Furniture Offers Expanded Range of Contract Furniture

Norwich, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Norfolk based furniture provider, Warings Furniture has announced an expanded new assortment of contract furniture to it’s customers around the globe.



Husband and wife team, Graham and Rachel Waring, hope that companies across the UK and abroad will be inspired by their new range of contract furniture and will upgrade their current front of house set up to their highly durable, high spec range. The firm has a large range of stock ready to dispatch, as well as offering a bespoke design service to create a perfect dining experience.



The contract furniture industry is getting more popular by the day as companies continue to look for new pieces that have a unique style to create a fresh and unique brand identity



A local business owner explained, “A good contract furniture business needs to have an exceptional team of staff that knows how to find answers quickly to any design needs that a client may have. They need to know how to work within this growing industry in a way that keeps them up a step ahead of what all the other competitors are putting out there. Warings Furniture has got this skill down to an extraordinary level.”



Warings Furniture’s new range means that firms can benefit from a wider selection of high quality pieces in their restaurants, cafes and even hotels. Any seating, table, or table top piece is now available in a range of styles and prices.



For more information about Warings Furniture, visit their website or give them a call on 01953 499949.