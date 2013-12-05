Warings Furniture Presents Contract Furniture to Food Establishments

Norwich, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Warings Furniture presents quality and upscale contract furniture to cafe, dining, lounge and restaurant establishments. Some businesses choose contracting because they believe it saves long-term. Most furniture in public places receives more wear and tear compared to home furnishings. It constantly needs professional cleaning and repairing overtime which is expensive.



The furnishing are available in different terms and leasing or contracting options. Businesses may contract furniture for the patio. lounge area, bedroom, dining area, and bar. The products are deliverable with installation and pick-up services are accessible at the end of the contract. When the agreement is over, the customer have the option to keep or return it.



It is a simple process to lease or contract furniture with Warings Furniture. All products are eligible for contracting, including the tables with chairs, sofas, lamp tables, and beds. Starting a food business comes with high expenses for furnishings, salaries, maintenance and other miscellaneous costs. Contracting is an option for restaurants working with a limited operating budget.



A spokesperson said, “Contracting furniture is the best option financially for cafes and restaurants just opening its doors. The establishment pays a monthly payment for the length of the agreement terms. Return the furnishings or keep it at the end of the contract.”



About Warings Furniture

Warings Furniture is a store in the U.K. that sells high quality and modern restaurant furniture. The store supplies hundreds of cafes, diners, hotels, and pubs in Norfolk and other international countries annually. To learn more about contracting services, visit Warings Furniture website or call to talk with a manager at 01953 499949.