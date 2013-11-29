Warings Store Introduces Spectacular Contemporary Furniture

Norwich, Norfolk -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Warings Store sells cost-efficient contemporary furniture, such as, cube, lamp and coffee tables to consumers international. The tables make excellent outdoor and indoor furniture for the patio and home. The exquisite cube table is available in low or high heights and structure to hold books, newspapers, and ornaments. Place the table in the bedroom, living area, entertainment room, or any area of the home.



The new line of coffee tables consist tough wood and includes a fine finish to withstand liquid spillages and mild markings. The wood is heavy-duty and will last a life-time if cared for properly. The lamp tables are solid and available in different styles. Warings is one of the top contemporary furniture stores in the United Kingdom that carry hardwearing fittings.



The foyer isn’t complete without a coat and hat stand for quest, family, and friends. The entrance, hallway, kitchen and living room areas are the best places for the furnishing. The stand is water-resistant and sturdy to hold leather jackets and rain coats.



A spokesperson with Warings Store said, “Furniture is one of the most valuable items in the home to keep for many years. Warings manufacture tables with quality woods that have industrial-strength to resist spills, scratches and breakage.”



About Warings Store

Warings Store is a company in Norfolk that sells designer and contemporary furniture, accessories, gifts, and decor. The furnishings are accessible online for view and to buy at economical cost.



To place an order online, visit Warings Store’s website today or call 44 (0) 1603 766777. The online store is attainable Monday through Sunday, twenty-four hours for consumers to shop.