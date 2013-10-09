Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Warisan TC Holdings Berhad (WARISAN) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Warisan TC Holdings Berhad (WARISAN) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Warisan TC Holdings Berhad' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Warisan TC Holdings Berhad (Warisan TC) is an investment holding company involved in travel and car rental, industrial machinery, consumer products and automotive businesses. The company offers travel and car rental services, inbound and outbound travel tours packages and air tickets services. The company also distributes and sells undergarments, cosmetics, and hair care and consumer products. In addition, it distributes, sells, and rents industrial machinery and equipment, including material handling equipment, agriculture tractors, generator sets, construction machinery and also offers post sales services. Furthermore, the company distributes heavy duty trucks, parts and accessories and provides after sales services. The company offers these solutions through its subsidiaries in Malaysia. Warisan TC is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



Companies Mentioned



Warisan TC Holdings Berhad



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