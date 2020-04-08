Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Global warm edge spacer market forecast will be mainly driven by growing focus towards the development of efficient and sustainable green buildings and infrastructure. Governments and regulatory bodies are introducing stringent energy efficiency measures and codes for buildings with an aim to minimize energy consumption. This will undeniably accelerate the demand and adoption of warm edge spacer bars in the coming years.



Rapid urbanization has propelled the growth of the global residential construction sector which is a major end-user for warm edge spacers. Advantages offered by the product such as excellent durability and superior flexibility makes the product suitable for household applications. An increasing number of consumers are now preferring thermally energy efficient products to minimize power consumption.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2425



Warm edge spacers have the ability to efficiently minimize heat losses and reduce external noise pollution. In addition, shifting outlook towards the replacement of conventional aluminum spacers with stainless-steel, hybrid, or plastic spacers to maximize energy efficiency and benefit from higher reliability should boost the installation of warm edge spacers.



Global Market Insights, Inc., predicts that global warm edge spacer market will experience an annual installation of more than 1,700 million meters up to 2026. These numbers are further expected to rise on account of benefits such as improved durability, enhanced thermal performance as well as robust strength.



The Major Key Players in the Warm Edge Spacer Market are as Follows:

1. Ensinger GmbH

2. Cardinal Glass Industries

3. Kömmerling

4. Beijing Huatai Yinhai International Building Materials Co., LTD

5. AGC Glass North America



Warm edge spacers play a crucial role in reducing energy bills of residential structures. Growing concern towards restricting energy consumption coupled with surging urbanization rate may stimulate the warm edge spacers deployment across the residential sector.



The product's high durability and flexibility have encouraged its deployment in new residential project. Additionally, increasing consumer inclination towards thermally energy-efficient systems may boost product adoption.



Of late, traditional spacers are gradually being replaced with warm edge spacer as the product delivers high reliability and efficient performance. This trend of replacing conventional aluminum spacers with stainless-steel, hybrid, or plastic spacers for enhanced energy efficiency may improve the growth dynamics of warm edge spacer market.



The trend of installing double-glazing warm edge spacers to decrease external noise is also expected to generate lucrative opportunities for companies operating in this warm edge spacer market. Affordable price index, excellent noise insulation property, easy installation, and better U -value could drive product penetration over the forecast period.



Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2425



The U.S. is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to warm edge spacer market on account of burgeoning investments in the real estate sector. Of late, consumers in the United States have aligned their focus towards systems that deliver enhanced thermal efficiency.



In addition to these trends, refurbishment of aging infrastructure has created prominent growth opportunities for industry participants. On this note, studies suggest that the warm edge spacer market of U.S. may record over 4% CAGR by 2026.



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com