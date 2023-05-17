Warmer Spring Temperatures Cause Air Conditioners to Work Harder

Land O'Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2023 -- With spring temperatures in Florida hitting the low 90s, Cornerstone Pros is advising homeowners to prepare for a hot summer that will likely see air conditioning units operating at full capacity to keep homes cool. To avoid potential breakdowns and home comfort emergencies, homeowners should schedule system replacements or air conditioner repairs in Land O' Lakes and nearby before the official arrival of summer.



Because air conditioning systems work harder in higher temperatures to keep homes cool, the risk of malfunctions or other problems increases with the overall age of the system.



Potential issues include a buildup of dirt and dust on AC components and refrigerant leaks that could lead to frozen coils. These types of issues reduce the system's effectiveness and could lead to irreparable damage.



Cornerstone Pros knows all too well that older units are more susceptible to issues and that an AC replacement should be considered if the current system is 10-12 years old or older. Addressing problems in the spring helps homeowners avoid:



Longer wait times associated with summertime home cooling service visits.

Higher energy bills that come with operating an older, inefficient system.



Homeowners can check their units manually for a manufacture or installation date, but are invited to reach out to Cornerstone Pros for a professional review of their air conditioning system and suggestions for continued home cooling success. Those interested in air conditioning replacement for their Land O' Lakes home can contact Cornerstone Pros at 813.993.7995 or reach out online.



About Cornerstone Pros

Cornerstone Pros provides homeowners and businesses in Central Florida with first-class heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, plumbing and electrical services. The team at Cornerstone Pros refuses to settle for anything less than the best quality when it comes to customer care. Its primary focus is the guaranteed comfort of every customer.