Warner Connect Has Been Re-Certified as a Cisco Premier Certified Partner for 2013

Fridley, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Warner Connect has met all requirements for Cisco Premier Partner certification for 2013. Warner Connect has continued to display the personnel, support and specialization to qualify for this ongoing certification process. This certification fully recognizes Warner Connect as a qualified seller and installer of Cisco products and premier support service for those products. Warner Connect provides consulting, managed services, voice & data services, productivity software and web services for small and medium sized business across Minnesota. The continued Premium Partner certification ensures Cisco quality across all IT, enterprise computing and cloud computer services.



Warner Connect offers several variations of unlimited IT support to Minneapolis and Twin Cities area organizations. As a Premier Certified Partner of, Warner Connect benefits from an increased level of support from Cisco. This increased support includes access to the Cisco Channel Incentives Programs, eligibility to sell Cisco Smart Care Services and access to the best in Cisco’s customer satisfaction practices and tools.



Warner Connect and other Cisco certified Premier Partners gain access to the online customer satisfaction evaluation tools that Cisco uses to evaluate its own performance. This allows partners to identify specific strengths and weaknesses and develop targeted plans to suit the needs any organization.



Warner Connect uses these resources to offer low IT support costs with predictable and affordable pricing. Warner also uses Cisco caliber performance reviews on all of the server maintenance, network monitoring and IC support services they offer to Minneapolis and Twin Cities organizations.



