Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Warner Music Group Corp.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Warner Music Group Corp.: Technology and Communications - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers and acquisitions, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Warner Music Group Corp."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Warner Music Group Corp." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Warner Music Group Corp."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is one of the leading music based content companies. The company specializes in music recording and publishing business. It markets, distributes and licenses recorded music produced by various artists. It also owns and acquires rights to musical compositions and markets the same. As on September 30, 2012, it held the rights in over one million copyrights from over 65,000 songwriters and composers. Additionally, it markets and sells recorded music through multiple channel including music specialty stores, general entertainment specialty stores, supermarkets, independent retailers and Internet, among others. The company operates through several international affiliates and licensees in over 50 countries. WMG is headquartered in New York, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Warner Music Group Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139772/warner-music-group-corp-technology-and-communications-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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