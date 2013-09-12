Warning - the Universal Life Church Consumer Alert Scam ULC's

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- As Public Relations Director for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, it is of great concern with respect to the number of impostors or impersonators that have come into existence in recent years. With today's technology a homeless individual can easily set up a very impressive website using a computer at the public library. Wherefore, we wish to offer this advice and safeguards when determining the validity of so called claims of authenticity of being a Universal Life Church.



1.) Authentic Universal Life Churches will make their physical address and phone number readily available on their website.



2.) Authentic Universal Life Churches will list their President, Board Members, Officers and/or Hierarchy by full complete name on for example, an "About Us" page



3.) Authentic Universal Life Churches will not have PROXY SERVERS listed for the Owner, Technical Support, Registrant and/or Administrator. There is NO REASON why someone would choose to cover up their identity, you can always check the website address for authenticity with Who Is at: http://www.whois.com/whois/



4.) You can Google the Postal Address and look on the map of the physical location, for example if you see a UPS Store, instead of a Church or Rectory ( Minister's Residence), this should send up Red Flags.



Don't let yourself become prey to scams. Remember this golden rule, if only a Proxy Server is listed as the Owner, Tech Support, Registrant and/or Administrator there is no telling who is behind the website, it could be somebody in Ethiopia or Nigeria or God knows where. Check for PROXY SERVERS at: http://www.whois.com/whois/



Real Churches do not hide their identity. We hope that these tips help to prevent you from being taken to the cleaners. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters and all of its Affiliate Churches do not hide their addresses, their contact information or use proxy servers.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com