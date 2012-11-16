Warralily.com.au Showcases Geelong Home and Land Packages in Preparation for November 24-25 Grand Opening

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Home and land packages are a popular investment for Australians across the country. The right package can present a valuable investment opportunity for prospective homeowners.



One developer wants to convince Victoria residents that the perfect investment opportunity is waiting just outside of Geelong. A new development project called Warralily seeks to combine intelligent community planning with award-winning home construction companies in order to create a beautiful neighborhood.



Warralily is located in Armstrong Creek, which is just south of the city of Geelong along Barwon Heads Road. During the community’s grand opening weekend on November 24 to 25, 2012, the developers of Warralily will officially launch a display village. Visitors are welcome to visit the community and see what it means to be a resident of Warralily.



More information about the development project can be found at Warralily.com.au, which is the official site for the community. From that website, visitors can learn about the specific types of homes being built in the community, as well as all other information that prospective owners will find relevant. There is also a specific page for house and land packages Geelong where visitors can learn more about Warralily investment opportunities.



According to the Warralily.com.au website, outdoor living is a major focus of the Warralily development project. Developers want residents to explore the kilometers of pathways created around the community. With natural waterways, springs, and pools, residents have plenty of opportunities to interact with nature.



Visitors can also see some of the sustainable technology being implemented in the homes, or view a list of the community facilities to which residents will have access. Those community buildings include educational facilities, retail stores, businesses, and more. There are also sporting facilities for netball, cricket, football, soccer, basketball, and other sports. A spokesperson for Warralily explains why community facilities are such an integral part of creating a welcoming community:



“Community facilities offer more than just convenience. They also help residents interact with one another. Whether through sports, education, or simply through outdoor living, our facilities are designed to inspire a sense of community among residents.”



The developers of Warralily also promise that residents have access to state of the art health care and transportation connections throughout the region.



Visitors who are ready to find land for sale Geelong can use the Warralily.com.au website to express their interest. The website provides a signup form where visitors can state which price they are willing to pay along with their ideal lot size and house and land package price.



