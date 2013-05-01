Warwickshire Company Offers Bespoke Packaging Solution

Rugby, Warwickshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Warwickshire based company; Packaging365 is the e-commerce business of DK Group Packaging. The company offer a wide range of packaging products many of which they hold in stock this means they can often dispatch the same day.



Packaging365 are pleased to be able to offer clients the ability to specify the exact size of packaging they require directly via their website. The company believes that this feature enables clients to save money by reducing shipping costs and it’s not just the size that customers can specify, clients can specify the style of box, how it is joined, material used and whether they require a standard single walled, double walled or extra strong heavy-duty cardboard for their boxes. Despite the vast options available boxes can be specified and ordered in a matter of minutes from the company’s website www.packaging365.co.uk.



The company say “Create the exact size, style and quality of the box you need. Why use a stock box when you can create a bespoke box for your product?”



Some of the benefits of being able to order a bespoke box are:



Reduced shipping costs - ordering a box of the exact size required means that clients ship products with less fresh air.



Reduced packing costs – because the box is the exact size required less filling and packaging materials can be used.



Reduced damage – an exact fit box offers far greater protection.



Visit the company’s site to learn more and order your own bespoke boxes.