Wasabi is a spice which is traditionally prepared from a plant from the cabbage family. The roots are used as a spice and has a very strong flavor. They are smashed up into paste and used as a condiment. Wasabi's hotness is more like hot mustard or horseradish than chili pepper, due to its irritation in the nose more than the tongue. The wasabi sauce is used in Japanese dishes such as sushi, sashimi, and soba. It is also used in western dishes like roast beef and various sauces. Moreover, wasabi has a health benefits as it has a bacteria killing effect.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Wasabi Sauce Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Usage of Wasabi Sauce in Cuisines

- Health Benefits of Wasabi is Fuelling the Market



Market Trend

- Growing Popularity of Japanese Dishes



Restraints

- Availability of Alternative Options



Opportunities

- Rising Disposable Income

- Increasing Usage of Wasabi Sauce in Western Dishes



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness About the Wasabi Sauce



The Global Wasabi Sauce Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hon-Wasabi, Seiyo-Wasabi), Application (Vegetarian Recipe, Non vegetarian Recipe), End use (Retail, Food Service), Distribution channel (Online, Offline)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Wasabi Sauce market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Wasabi Sauce market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Wasabi Sauce market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



