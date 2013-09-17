"Wasatch Contract Manufacturing" Was Designated 2013 Best "Liquid Contract Manufacturer" for River Heights, UT Purchasers Due to Professionalism, Pharmaceutical Quality & Unmatched Experience with "Crèmes & Lotions"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.



801-566-4449

Owner, Kevin Casey

http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/contact/



Whatever the size of the anti-aging product corporation, Wasatch Contract Manufacturing can take them to the next level. They provide packaging engineering, formula development, private labeling, and manufacturing of liquid products. Small Companies: They help small companies identify their industry niche, develop proprietary formulas, and make a strong debut on the market. Many of otheir current Salt Lake City start-ups are focused on emerging Utah and national markets: gene expression, skin energy systems, specialty sun care, and anti-aging.



Medium Size Companies: Wasatch helps medium companies refine their product lines, improve quality, and manage production growth.



~Wasatch Labs’ Core Competencies are:



Anti-Aging

Gene Expression

Neuro-Peptides

Cosme-ceuticals (Skin Care)

Skin “Energy Systems”

OTC Products (Sanitizers, SunScreens, etc)

SPF: Sun Protection

Liquid Nutritionals and Juices

Unique Skin Treatments (Intimacy, Sanitation, and “plumping” products)

Think of Wasatch Labs when considering sourcing a secondary manufacturer for existing products or perhaps a reliable, experienced laboratory for product development.

~Wasatch Lab’s Competitive Advantages include:



In-House Capabilities (Packaging Engineering, Formula Development, Manufacturing)

International Capabilities

Total Customer Support

Complete Supply Chain Management

cGMP



Here are our first few steps to get started with Wasatch:



1. Execute an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement)

2. Fill out Credit Application (Send it to us)

3. Fill out Tax Paper (Send it to us)

4. Set up Consultation / Planning Conference



Operating Hours

-Regular Schedule: 7 AM-5 PM Monday-Thursday

-Office Staff: 8 AM-5 PM Monday-Friday

-Production Flex Time: 7 AM-7 PM

-Night and Graveyard Shifts: Available upon demand



Employees:

15 Office Staff, 76 Regular Employees, 5-50Temporary/On-Demand Employees

Capacity?

45%



ABOUT US

Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.