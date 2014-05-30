New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Washing and Cleaning in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Saudi Arabia's market for washing and cleaning services enjoys annual growth of 8% over 2007-2012, mostly fuelled by government and B2B purchases. Turnover of Saudi companies for washing and cleaning services remains virtually equal to size of domestic market at SR1.3 billion in 2012. Healthy growth in profit margin encourages new entities to enter the industry. Industry competitive, dominated by extra-small players with 1-9 employees, as people tend to use laundry companies near to their residential area. Local companies' turnover expected to see 6% CAGR over forecast period to reach SR1.9 billion in 2018 thanks to flourishing carpet and curtain cleaning services category.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Washing and Cleaning in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 9301. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Washing and Cleaning in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 9301 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Carpet and Curtain Cleaning Services, Laundering and (Dry)Cleaning Services, Other Washing and Cleaning Services.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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