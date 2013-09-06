Washington, DC Based Best Rated Holistic Chiropractor, Dr. Stéphane Provencher, BS, DC, DICS, CKTP Reveals Virginia "Stress-Less Living Expo" to Be Co-Hosted by "Xocai" and "Tony Robbins"

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Cacao is a plant-based food that contains carbohydrates, fats, proteins, natural minerals and some vitamins. The allure of chocolate and the love affair that people have with it makes chocolate a universal gift for birthdays, special celebrations and holidays. Even in turbulent economic times, the high-end chocolate market is a major profitable segment of the $17-billion-a-year U.S. candy industry. Americans consume about 1.5 million metric tons of chocolate confectionery products each year, and they spend nearly $10 billion to do so.



http://www.talkofthetownnews.com/index.php?option=com_wrapper&view=wrapper&Itemid=89&year=2012&phone=5712480695



Stress-Less Living Expo sponsored by Tony Robbins Team, Xoçai & Dr Stéphane Provencher



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4J1LBTgIHwE



Stress-Less Living Expo (October 4-5, Falls Church, VA)



Take a day off and take care of yourself! The purpose of the day is to spend time for yourself and to remember that not only are you worth it, but you deserve the best in all areas of your life! We will be co-hosting this event with Tony Robbins team & Xoçai Healthy Chocolates. Call us today! (571) 248-0695



Gainesville Holistic Health Center (Whole-listic Healing)

8006 Crescent Park Drive

Gainesville VA 20155

(p) 571-248-0695; 0895

(f) 571-248-0964



Come and pamper yourself with spa services, sample & learn why non-GMO and gluten-free products help promote a healthier lifestyle, Admission will be free and there will be many workshops to help empower yourself with knowledge for you to share with others. To learn more about this event visit our website at: www.drstephane.com At Gainesville Holistic Health Center we are here to serve the community and we hope that the extended hours will make it more convenient for those who work during normal business hours. We will be opened on the following Saturdays. Please contact the office for an appointment. New patients are also accepted during this timeframe.



http://www.drstephane.com/



August 31st 9 a.m. – noon

September 14th 9 a.m. – noon

October 12th 9 a.m. – noon



Obesity-related conditions include heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer (pancreas, kidney, prostate, endometrial, breast, and colon), some of the leading causes of preventable death. The estimated annual medical cost of obesity in the U.S. was $147 billion in 2008 U.S. dollars; the medical costs for people who are obese were $1,429 higher than those of normal weight.



ABOUT US

Dr. Stéphane is an avid researcher, having completed more than 11 senior research projects at Logan College, including research on Sacro Occipital Technic® (SOT® Methods), which he currently uses in his practice. He has submitted three articles for publication in scientific journals which one was publish in the JVSR in 2009. In collaboration with Dr. Joseph F. Unger, Jr., he developed information on ADHD and Autism for use by chiropractors and their patients wishing to learn more about the disease and the multiple treatment modalities available through chiropractic and related natural therapies.