Washington DC Bus Tours Offer a Comprehensive Guided Tour for the Whole Family

The bus tour and short walks to the sites offer fun and learning experience for the whole family.



Washington DC is the capital of the United States of America named after the famous American president George Washington. Because of cultural and historical reasons, touring the magnificent city will open one’s awareness of how these monuments and architectures came to be. Booking for Washington DC tours will provide guests with knowledgeable tour guide ambassadors who present interesting narratives and in-depth information about the city. Every visitor will surely leave the place with fond memories to keep.



There are several high rated DC tour packages offered by OnBoard Tours. The DC It All! Tour is a guided bus tour combined with short walks to some of the most popular DC attractions like Iwo Jima Memorial, U.S. Capitol Building, Washington Monument and many other museums and architectures. Every year, from March 15 till October 31, a one hour private yacht cruise on the Potomac River is being offered. Assembly point is at the Old Post Office Pavillon with the bus departing daily at 10:00am.



Other OnBoard DC tour packages include DC The Lights! Tour, DC The Best! Tour and Mount Vernon tour.



DC The Lights! is a three hour night tour that showcases a spectacular view of some famous DC landmarks at night. DC The Best! Tour covers the most popular attractions in Washington, DC. Taking the Mount Vernon tour gives guests a chance to see George Washington’s Estate and the Old Town of Alexandria. All these tours have tour guides that stay with the guests for the entire time period.



OnBoard Tours is currently operating in New York, Washington DC and Las Vegas. The OnBoard Tours’ well organized format is the reason why people choose to experience the OnBoard difference. For one, guides hop off together with the guest at every bus stop and cruise destination. All shuttles are climate controlled so visitors will enjoy the most comfort on their trip. Free bottled waters are always provided to energize the passengers. All these perks are available at the most reasonable price in the market.



