Washington D.C. Heating Repair Company Thomas E Clark Unveils Client Testimonials

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Air conditioning, plumbing and Washington D.C. heating repair company Thomas E. Clark recently made previous client testimonials through their website in order to better educate potential clients on the work the company has accomplished in the past.



As the Thomas E. Clark company explains, one of the key means of evaluating a business lies in understanding that business’ ability to fully service and retain its customers. While the company acknowledges that experience, quality and membership in relevant association plays a role in selecting a company to do business with, ultimately a company’s ability to clearly satisfy its customers determines its rate of success. Thomas E. Clark identifies customer service and retention as the primary factor contributing to its 120 years in business.



In order to make its customer satisfaction efforts clear Thomas E. Clark has created and released a new page on its website. By visiting the company’s website potential clients may now be able to read testimonials given by previous Thomas E. Clark Washington D.C. heating repair clients in order to better make a purchasing decision. These testimonials range from the brief to the extensive, though they all retain a positive tone.



The following is representative of the testimonials now found on the Thomas E. Clark website:



“The job was great from start to finish, the estimator made some helpful suggestions and told me we could have the layout we wanted, while other contractors had told use we wouldn’t be able to. He also recommended a great carpenter and electrician. They were always punctual, professional, courteous and kept me informed while the work was going. Great job!”



Testimonials available on the Thomas E. Clark website are both solicited and unsolicited. Some testimonials available on the website arrive from unsolicited letters and notes, while others are solicited and received through customer satisfaction cards provided by the company itself.



Family owned and operated since 1891, Thomas E. Clark is one of the oldest Washington DC heating repair and Annapolis plumbing companies serving its district. Thomas E. Clark provides services for air conditioning, plumbing and heating in the Maryland, Virginia and DC areas.



Inquiries may be directed to http://www.thomaseclark.com/