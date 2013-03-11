Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Washington DC Moving And Storage Company Wins Second Service Award



Georgetown Moving And Storage Company announces their second-in-a-row Best Of Washington Award presented by the US Commerce Association in the Professional Relocation Services category. The award recognizes excellence in business service in the Washington DC area. Georgetown Moving And Storage Company has been operating for 9 years as a service conscious Washington DC area moving and storage company.



Steve Webster, Operations Manager, says of the company's commitment to service, "That's why was have four locations in the Washington, DC metro area, so we can quickly accommodate our customer's needs. All of our movers have at least 2 years experience, and everyone who comes to work for us goes through our professional training program which covers packing, moving, paperwork issues and the importance of the customer."



About Georgetown Moving and Storage

Georgetown Moving And Storage Company handles moves nationwide, focusing on relocation needs in moving and storage for the Washington, DC area. They have locations in Arlington, VA, Landover, MD, and two locations in Alexandria, VA. The company is FMCSA licensed, fully bonded and insured, a GSA approved government and military contractor and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.



CONTACT

Steve Webster

1100 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22201

(703) 889-8899

http://www.georgetownmoving.com