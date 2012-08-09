Washington DC Night Tours by OnBoard Rated as Washington's Only Comprehensive Guided Tour

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- A media representative for the popular OnBoard Tours Company today announced they are currently offering Washington DC night tours. Consumers can rest assured they will have a memorable experience with OnBoard Tours as the company has won several awards and recognitions by TripAdvisor.com and Viator Tours.



About.com has also rated OnBoard Tours as one of the best tour guides in Washington. The company’s special ‘DC It All!’ excursion is the only tour where the guide hops off the bus with the passengers to see all the top attractions in a city that is well-known for its political scandals as well as its rich history and awe inspiring monuments.



In the spring and summer, passengers receive an extra treat via a boat cruise on the Potomac River which runs through the months of March to October. The ‘DC It All!’ tour is fast moving, informative, entertaining, and enjoyable for both children and adults of all ages. It is simply a memorable event which passengers will remember for decades into the future.



“I highly recommend OnBoard Tours. They are the only company that we’ve used where the driver got off the bus with us. We plan a trip about every two years and the last time we decided to give OnBoard Tours a try and it paid off big time. The only thing our students talked about for months afterwards was seeing all the sites in Washington!” – Peter Pendleton



Washing D.C. is a city that is rich in history as it is the city where the United States was built into the power house that it is today. Wars have been fought and won in Washington and it is where the idea of welfare was first developed to protect the citizens from poverty.



Consumers who are planning a trip to the world famous city are encouraged to visit the OnBoard Tours website via this link: http://www.onboarddctours.com/ . There is a lot of information about Washington on the company’s website as well as a free comprehensive guide that visitors can view online or download to print and take it with them on their trip.



About OnBoard Tours

A survey of 1000 tourists to Washington DC and New York City confirms that visitors prefer the OnBoard Washington DC tours format to the hop-on-hop-off tours more than two to one. Visitors prefer our smaller vehicles and smaller groups, which makes the tour more personal.