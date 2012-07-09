Washington DC Tours Remain the Highest Rated Guided Tour in the Whole of Washington, DC

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Tell the world about OnBoard Tours’ highest rated Washington DC tours for a sightseeing experience of DC’s top attractions. This informative, entertaining and fast moving guided tour is great for people of all ages. The DC It All! Tour is the only tour in Washington DC where tour guides stay with the guests for the entire trip as they hop in and off the bus or sail on the boat.



The DC It All! Tour is a comprehensive guided tour that combines a bus tour and short walks to all the major monuments and landmarks of Washington, DC. All Washington DC bus tours are accompanied by live tour guides for an ultimate DC experience. During spring and summer months between March 15 and October 31 of each year, a one hour private yacht cruise on the Potomac River awaits the guests. For the rest of the year, visitors are taken for a quick snack and shopping at Pentagon City Mall.



OnBoard DC Tours offers the best bus tour to show visitors as much of Washington DC’s attractions like the U.S. Capitol Building, Jefferson Memorial, Lincoln Memorial and other historical sites along the way. The tour consists of six hours sightseeing for the best value of $79.99 for adults and $59.99 for children 12 years old and below from Mondays to Thursdays. On Fridays through Sundays, prices are at $89.99 and $79.99 for adults and kids respectively. Free bottled waters are included on each assigned mini bus that departs from the Old Post Office daily at 10:00am.



“My family and I had a great time on the shuttle and we particularly enjoyed the short walks off the bus. We would love to do the same tour over and over again to see DC in full splendor.”



OnBoard DC Tours offers other DC tour packages with tour guides that hop on and off the bus to accompany visitors at every stop. DC The Lights! Tour is a three hour night tour that leaves the Old Post Office Pavillon daily at 7:30 pm to take guests to DC’s major attractions and see them lit up at night. DC The Best! Tour is also one of its highly rated tours that offer a spectacle of the top sites in Washington, DC. For best day trips, Mount Vernon and Alexandria tours provide an amazing view of Old Town Alexandria and George Washington’s Mount Vernon Estate.



Booking an OnBoard DC Tour for a sightseeing trip to Washington DC’s landmarks is a fantastic experience to learn more about the history of the place and to see the marvellous sites up close. The award winning OnBoard Washington DC tours format is the most preferred option by tourists. The shuttle is climate controlled so visitors can sit in comfort no matter how cold or hot the weather is for the day. Choosing OnBoard DC Tours offers a once in a lifetime experience one will never forget.



About OnBoard DC Tours

OnBoard DC Tours is one of the highest-rated tour companies in America. Like most overnight success stories, we put in years of hard work, we spent countless hours researching how other companies operated their tours and we offered a product that was so much better than the competition’s that we won an award for excellence. In addition to offering the best and highest-rated tours in our industry, we also offer outstanding customer service and an unparalleled experience.