Washington DC Used Cars Dealer, Easterns, Celebrates Record Setting Sales, New Pre-Approval Events

Sterling, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Easterns Automotive Group has been busy solidifying its claim as the best Washington DC used cars dealership with new leadership announcements, eight pre-approval events, record setting sales and strong customer satisfaction policies.



Easterns recently had a record setting month in March of 2014, coming just 17 deals short of 500 used cars in DC deals made at their five locations in DC, Maryland and Virginia. Their high sales may have something to do with their policy that every car must pass the signature Easterns automotive group 110 point inspection before it can be sold in their stores. In addition, Easterns stands behind its five day exchange policy on every car.



“At Easterns Automotive Group customer satisfaction is our top priority. Our knowledgeable sales and service teams raise the customer care bar to the highest level,” Easterns promises on its website.



It does not matter that Easterns can boast over a 97 percent customer approval rating. Easterns refuses to rest on their laurels. They continue to be proactive in their communities and the used cars DC market with their latest announcements to improve their buying experience for their customers. Their first move to an even better experience includes the promotion of long time platinum sales person Guy Lewis to manager.



Easterns is also cementing its partnership with Capital One, by hosting eight pre-approval events across their group of stores over the next two months. Easterns is proud of its simple approval process. As they emphasize in their commercials “Your job is your credit.” Video testimonials found on the website from car buyers attest that they appreciated the approval policies for car purchasing at the Easterns used car dealerships in DC. One happy customer was pleased that past credit problems did not affect his ability to buy a car now.



Easterns is also excited to announce that they will continue to reach out to their ever growing Spanish speaking market by including advertising on Telemundo as part of their marketing plan. It is easy to see why Easterns Automotive Group is breaking records and building a satisfied customer base. They make sure they keep busy making their used car buying experience easy.



About Easterns Automotive Group

Easterns has been serving the DC, Maryland, and Virginia communities for the past 25 years. Easterns currently has five convenient locations, all of which require that all used vehicles sold on their lots pass a rigorous 110 point certification check. For more information, visit http://www.easterns.com/



22520 Randolph Drive, Sterling, VA 20166

Phone: 703-790-1000 ext 522