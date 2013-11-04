Washington Post Awards Dr. Jacqueline D. Griffiths with Prestigious "Super Doc" Honor

Reston, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Dr. Jacqueline Griffiths has been named a “Super Doctor” by The Washington Post, a prestigious honor that is bestowed on just 5% of the state’s physicians. This esteemed award marks an illustrious career by the ophthalmologist, who is also the founder of New View Eye Center in Reston.



“I’m so honored that The Washington Post recognized me as a Super Doctor,” says Dr. Griffiths. “I’ve devoted my career to preserving and protecting the ocular health of my patients, and this award is an incredible honor for me.”



To name their Super Doctors, The Washington Post utilizes highly specific and rigorous criteria to identify the physicians who have attained a high degree of peer recognition, professional achievement, and patient satisfaction. The Washington Post uses a research team to analyze candidates based on the ten indicators of achievement and recognition:



-Years of experience

-Hospital appointments

-Fellowships

-Professional activities

-Leadership positions

-Academic achievements/positions

-Board certifications

-Publications, lectures & presentations

-Honors and awards

-Other outstanding achievements.



Only the highest-scoring doctors are named to the Super Doctors list, which encompasses just five percent of the state’s physicians.



Dr. Griffiths is a board-certified ophthalmologist who specializes in laser vision correction and advanced cataract surgery. Dr. Griffiths earned her undergraduate degree at Yale University and her medical degree at the University of Michigan. She completed her ophthalmology residency at Georgetown University Medical Center, which eventually lead to starting New View Eye Center in Reston in 1999. Dr. Griffiths currently serves as the Medical Director at her practice.



About New View Eye Center

Dr. Griffiths has helped thousands of patients who struggle with their vision. Her knowledge, compassion, and attention to detail are the reasons she is highly respected in her field. We offer state-of-the-art Laser Vision Correction, Cataract Removal, Multifocal Lens Implants, and Cosmetic services in addition to Comprehensive Ophthalmology services for the entire family.



NewView Eye Center

djones@newviewlasereye.com

12110 Sunset Hills Rd., Suite 50 LL

Reston, VA 20190

www.newviewlasereye.com