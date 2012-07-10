Washrooms for Educational Establishments Are Being Installed All Summer Long by Amwell Systems

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- The summer holiday is just around the corner, and across the UK, many schools are busy making plans to spruce up their campuses before the students return in September.



One project that many educational establishments try to accomplish during the summer months is a washroom refurbishment. Every school—from preschools and elementary to colleges and universities—require washrooms for both the students and staff. As the buildings get older, bathrooms often need to be remodeled and updated with new equipment.



A company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its high quality and colourful washroom systems that are perfect for educational establishments of all sizes.



Amwell is currently experiencing a surge of work as schools rush to place their orders for washroom and changing room refurbishments that will be completed during the summer recess. The UK-based company is staying busy with orders from all sectors of the education market.



The company offers two service options: supply and install, and supply only. Both services involve working with a team of knowledgeable and friendly professionals who all possess a refreshing “can do” attitude and pride themselves on offering the best products as well as the most outstanding customer service available.



“All our washroom systems, toilet cubicles and products are designed to provide maximum flexibility which enables us to adapt our products to suit your needs whether it's office washrooms, leisure changing cubicles, school washrooms...any type of washroom or toilet cubicle area,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that Amwell’s fittings and choice of materials are of high quality to ensure longevity and its extensive range of colours and finishes provides customers with the opportunity to create visual impact.



Customers are welcome to browse through Amwell’s user-friendly website at anytime in order to see the company’s selection of school toilets, washrooms and other products. Clicking on “Education Range” will bring up a page with the various school washroom choices that are available. This includes the Splash™ washroom cubicle that is incredibly sturdy and durable and comes in a variety of bright colours including a multi-hued ‘Bubbles’ design. Another choice that is popular for preschools and other young students is the Playtime™ line, which comes with a choice of two door and division heights and is available in a whimsical ladybug pattern.



About Amwell

With over 30 successful years within the washroom industry we pride ourselves on our washrooms and our positive, “can do” culture and our determination to take our customers design concept, listen to their needs and ultimately deliver their expectations. Amwell offers a wide range of school toilets, children’s cubicles, washroom accessories and more, which can be bespoke manufactured to suit specific project requirements. For more information, please visit http://www.amwell-systems.com