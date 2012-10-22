Wasser's Furniture in Hallandale Florida Passes Its 32nd Anniversary

South Florida, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Wasser's Furniture, a fixture of the designer furniture market in South Florida, has announced their 32nd anniversary. Wasser's is known as the leading source of designer furniture and home furnishings from European and American fine furniture manufactures. It is well known in the region by Interior Designers and well known by discerning consumers from around the state and across the country.



Wasser's was founded on the belief that exceptional customer service and an inherent understanding of the trends and fashion in home furnishings are the key to long term business prosperity. This has been proved out by their success in both up economies and down economies and everything in between year after year. Wasser's is a family business with the owner founder and his son and daughter making up the management team.



According to Alan Wasser, company President and founder, "Wasser's Furniture has always strived to be on the leading edge of home fashion and we have always believed in providing white glove service to our customers no matter where they live. We provide service to local customers in the region, as well as, service to customers all around the country. Many of our clients learn about us when furnishing their Florida homes and ask us to help them furnish the summer homes or their primary residences in the big cities of the north. Even though we have competitors in these other cities, our clients know that we provide the highest level of service as aggressively competitive prices."



Wasser's has furniture styles ranging from the traditional American style, as well as, European style and even avante garde style. Wasser's carries furniture lines from Italy like Bontempi Casa, Rossetto, Constantini Pietro, Gamma and Tonin Casa. American brands include American Leather. The product team at Wasser's scours the globe looking for the latest trends in quality furniture and home furnishings and brings them to their customers. You won't find low end mass marketed furniture at Wasser's but you will find craftsman handmade furniture from companies with long family tradition of quality, design and service.



One interesting new product that Wasser's is the exclusive US distributor for is the Blacklight billiard table from Toulet of France. Toulet has been making billiard tables in France since 1857 and has chosen Wasser's Furniture to be their exclusive US distributor. One of Toulet's most interesting products is the Blacklight billiard table that is a very modern and sleek American style billiard table.



Wasser's Furniture serves its customers from its Hallandale Beach Florida showroom and warehouse and through its comprehensive website http://wassersfurniture.com. With their local warehouse, clients can find many items in-stock and ready to ship. This is a big factor with buying such high quality furniture where there are often long lead times for the manufacturing as well as the shipping of products from across the ocean.



For additional information, contact Josh Wasser at (954) 454-9500 and go to http://www.wassersfurniture.com to learn more about the company and its products.