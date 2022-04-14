Waste Collection Fleet Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide : Geotab, Lytx, Routeware

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Waste Collection Fleet Management Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Waste Collection Fleet Management Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

RTA Fleet Management Software (United States), GPS Insight (United States), Intelex Technologies Inc. (Canada), Geotab Inc. (Canada), Routeware, Inc. (United States), Trimble Inc. (TMW Systems) (United States), Lytx (United States), Fleetio (United States), Waste Logics (United Kingdom), Enevo (United States), Dossier Systems, Inc. (United States), Soft-Pak (Dover ESG) (United States)



Definition:

Waste collection fleet management software automates the management of waste inventories, the software helps in billing, scheduling, routing, real-time vehicle tracking, etc to provide utmost efficiency and effectiveness in the process of waste collection and its management. The software is used by the waste management company, government agency, public service provider. This software provides the tracking of each and every activity done by the garbage collection and disposable vehicles providing ease of management for officials.



Market Trends:

Introduction of Features in Waste Collection Fleet Management Software for Real-Time Waste Fleet Tracking



Market Drivers:

Growing Waste Disposal Across the World with the Growing Urbanisation and Industrialization

Need for Automation for the Management of Large Amount of Waste Generated



Market Opportunities:

Technological Upgradation in the Waste Collection Fleet Management Software

Awareness Program for the Waste Management will Boost the Waste Collection Fleet Management Software Market



The Global Waste Collection Fleet Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Standard Version, Premium Version), Application (Commercial, Industrial), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), Features (Billing & Invoicing, Equipment Tracking, Customer Accounts, Customer Database, Routing, Scheduling, Others), End User (Waste Management Company, Government Agency, Public Service Provider, Others)



Global Waste Collection Fleet Management Software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Waste Collection Fleet Management Software market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Waste Collection Fleet Management Software

- -To showcase the development of the Waste Collection Fleet Management Software market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Waste Collection Fleet Management Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Waste Collection Fleet Management Software

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Waste Collection Fleet Management Software market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



