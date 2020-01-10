Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- Waste-Derived Biogas Industry



According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Waste-Derived Biogas market is accounted for $5.79 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $10.45 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. Market growth is due to fastest growth in Renewable energy generation. Governmental regulations, extreme use of fuels and environmental concerns are the major drivers for the market growth. However, high initial investment is limiting the market.



Agricultural waste in bio-gas type segment is expected to be the dominant market on account of increasing concerns towards the overuse of fossil fuels and the rising awareness towards environmental protection. Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the market, attributing to the availability of feedstock in rural areas. The demand for the anaerobic process of energy generation is expected to increase in Africa in the next few years.



AAT GmbH & Co., ADI Systems Inc., Anaergia INC., Bedminster International, Bekon Biogas Energy Inc., Biogas Technology Ltd., Biogen Greenfinch, Biotech Energy AG, Cargill Inc., DMK Ingerieria, S.L., Environmental Energy & Engineering Co., Environmental Products & Technology Corp., Krieg & Fischer Ingenieure GMBH, MWK Biogasanlagen Rosenheim GMBH and Siemens AG.



End-Users Covered:

- Municipal Electricity Production

- Transportation Fuel

- On-site Electricity Production



Types Covered:

- Industrial Wastewater

- Agricultural Waste

- Landfill Gas

- Sewage



Regions Covered:

- North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt



What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Table of Content



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End-User Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging markets

3.9 Futuristic market scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, By End-User

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Municipal Electricity Production

5.3 Transportation Fuel

5.4 On-site Electricity Production



6 Global Waste-Derived Biogas Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industrial Wastewater

6.3 Agricultural Waste

6.4 Landfill Gas

6.5 Sewage

…



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 AAT GmbH & Co.

9.2 ADI Systems Inc.

9.3 Anaergia INC.

9.4 Bedminster International

9.5 Bekon Biogas Energy Inc.

9.6 Biogas Technology Ltd.

9.7 Biogen Greenfinch

9.8 Biotech Energy AG

9.9 Cargill Inc.

9.10 DMK Ingerieria, S.L.

9.11 Environmental Energy & Engineering Co.

9.12 Environmental Products & Technology Corp.

9.13 Krieg & Fischer Ingenieure GMBH

9.14 MWK Biogasanlagen Rosenheim GMBH

9.15 Siemens AG



