Hopkins, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- SP Industries Inc., a waste handling company focused on environmentally friendly solutions, is happy to announce its Fall Open House to display its new electromechanical compactors and dumpers. The open house is going on now through November 14, and will entail a tour of the SP plant as well as full product demonstrations and prize giveaways. Click on the link for more information on a cart dumper.



These new compactors and dumpers are unique in that they use no hydraulic fluid, which drastically reduces their environmental impact. The compactors are at the forefront of any low-impact solution, and allow companies to take over their own waste management while still remaining environmentally friendly. The new dumpers will help to reduce labor costs by carrying large loads as well. Even with the lack of hydraulic fluid, the compactors and dumpers do not lose any functionality, ensuring that they will increase efficiency.



The President of SP, Denny Pool, and the rest of the sales team will be on hand during the open house to answer any questions about these exciting new devices. For more information on SP Industries, visit www.sp-industries.com.



To ensure a spot at the open house, please contact David Jackiewicz at davidj@sp-industries.com or 800-592-5959.



About SP Industries

SP Industries Inc., a material handling equipment manufacturer, began operation under that name in 1982, but has operated out of the same facility under other names since 1957. In recent years, under the leadership of President Denny Pool, SP has increasingly applied cutting edge technology to the waste management and removal industries.