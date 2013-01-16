SP Industries Offers an Array of Compact Models

Hopkins, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- SP Industries, the leader in waste management systems, offers fully-customizable compact models that are guaranteed to meet the waste handling needs of every client. From apartment complexes to metal foundries, SP Industries has it covered.



SP Industries knows the importance of cart dumpers to workplace safety. These devices work to greatly reduce the number of back injuries in the work place. That’s why they have strived to devise the compact DD series. A representative for SP Industries states that this breakthrough in design works to “greatly reduce the size of the dumper and allows it to fit into tight locations.” Able to dump at an angle of 160 degrees and bear weights of 4,000 pounds, this dumper from SP Industries proves that great things do come in small sizes.



In addition to compact cart dumpers, SP Industries also offers an array of self-contained compactors that can be fully customized to meet the needs of any business or living complex. They also feature adjustable doors to fit any space. Their patented door seals and construction techniques outlast and outperform the competition. SP Industries compactors can even be customized with a Wet-Pack option to handle wet waste. The brilliant minds at SP Industries have the tools and experience to construct the perfect compactor for any workplace, large or small. Their innovative ideas in compact and customized models help customers save on space and money alike.



About SP Industries

By maintaining a focus for customer-influenced concepts, SP Industries has risen to be the leading manufacturer in waste and material handling, as well as recycling equipment. For 29 years, this company has strived to provide long-lasting machines, with cost-effective customization to meet the needs of each individual client. From metal recycling systems that increase productivity, to the low-maintenance and completely automatic Apartment Packer, customers can be assured that SP Industries has the products to meet their needs. For additional information please visit, www.sp-industries.com.