Waste King Skip Hire and Waste/Rubbish Removal Services Among Best in UK

Waste King has become the leader in waste removal due to their exemplary customer service. Their domestic services encompass full or partial house clearance including lofts and cellars, garden and allotment including sheds, summerhouses and garages. Everything in and around the property is quickly and quietly loaded onto their trucks by their professional team equipped with the correct tools for the job. “Our professional teams fully sweep the area, and as fully licensed operators, we take all of the items to be disposed, recycled or reused at a registered & licensed local waste transfer station,” said a Waste King representative.



Their commercial services encompass all types of waste management, collection and removal ranging from single items to the disposal of the contents of an entire building, including plasterboard and WEEE. The company can also provide Site Waste Management Plans as well as confidential document shredding service for homes and businesses. The company charges by the cubic yard from a minimum of one up to a full load of 16 cubic yards. Customers can also get convenient ¼-load, half-load, ¾-load and full-load truck prices. Personalized Site Waste Material Breakdowns are also part of their services.



Waste King skip hire takes care of all the necessary waste management paperwork including permits and site audits. They have an extensive choice of skips suitable for a wide range of waste types, which include brick, concrete and hardcore, metals, hazardous materials, timber, plastics and more. Waste King skips are available in multiple sizes including small mini two- cubic-yard skips to larger builders’ skips of eight cubic yards. They also provide a full range of roll on roll off 20-yards and 40-yards skip hire.



Waste King has conveniently scheduled two-hour arrival windows for pickup and removal with a call 30 minutes before arrival and an obligation free quote in minutes. “We can remove the customer’s junk within 48 hours or sooner and we only start the work when the customer is 100-percent ready,” said the representative. For more information, please visit http://www.wasteking.co.uk/domestic/skip-hire/



About Waste King

Waste King provides waste management and recycling services to the UK domestic and commercial market. The firm provides an array of services and cost-effective solutions to waste management backed by experienced, licensed professionals. In addition to numerous skip hire options and free professional advice, Waste King takes care of all of the necessary paperwork that applies to waste management including permits and site audits.