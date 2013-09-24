Waste Management Market in Drilling Worth $8 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- The report “Waste Management Market in Drilling by Services (Solids Control services, Containment & Handling, and Treatment & Disposal), Applications (Onshore & Offshore) and Geography-Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018”, defines and segments the global drilling waste management services market with analysis and forecasts of the global revenue. The drilling waste management market is estimated to grow from over $4 billion in 2013 to nearly $8 billion by 2018, at a CAGR of over 10%.



Browse 120 market data tables and 28 figures spread through 301 pages and in-depth TOC on “Waste Management Market in Drilling by Services (Solids Control Services, Containment & Handling, and Treatment & Disposal), Applications (Onshore & Offshore) and Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018”



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/drilling-waste-management-market-1242.html



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Increased exploration activities and investments drive the need for effective waste management practices. The demand for hydrocarbons escalates the drilling activities that sequentially generate associated wastes, which are required to be safely disposed. Stringent government regulations play a key role in the growth of drilling waste management services within a region.



Europe being one of the most developed offshore arenas, has already established the zero discharge policy. In North America, elevated onshore activities as well as offshore are increasing the concerns related to soil and sea water contamination. The governments are therefore imposing stringent regulatory norms to minimize hazardous waste disposals, in turn escalating the market of drilling waste management services.



The golden triangle of Brazil, U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and West Africa, which have large scale offshore drilling activities are some of the key markets for drilling waste management. The Middle East and Asia-Pacific are currently the upcoming markets with growing exploratory activities and increased importance attached to environmental protection. Consequently, the increasing understanding to decrease environmental hazards, the sustainable development of energy resources, and safe disposal of associated waste continues to encourage the need for drilling waste management services.



The report analyzes and projects the drilling waste management market by services, geography, and application. The drilling waste market by services includes solids control services, containment & handling, and treatment & disposal services segments, while the market by geography includes Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The market is also classified by applications that include onshore and offshore activities.



The report also includes market share, supply chain and value chain analyses; Porters five force analysis, and market metrics such as drivers, restraints, burning issues, winning imperative and opportunities. In addition, it presents a competitive landscape and company profiles of 20 key players in the market that include major companies, which provide drilling waste management services and equipment manufacturers.



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