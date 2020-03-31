Waste Management Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2017-2023 - CLEAN HARBORS, Daiseki , Waste Management

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- The global waste management market was valued at $285.0 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $435.0 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023. Waste management is the collection, transportation, and disposable of garbage, sewage, and other waste products. It involves treatment of solid waste and disposal of the products and substances in a safe and efficient manner.



Government measures to reduce illegal dumping majorly drives the growth of the waste management market. In addition, the surge in population and increased globalization increase the volume of the overall waste. According to the World Bank in 2012, the urban population produced about 1.3 billion tons of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), which is expected to grow to 2.2 billion tons in 2025. Moreover, unhealthy lifestyle, as well as industrialization in emerging economies such as India, China, and Taiwan, leads to the development of chemical, oil & gas, automobile and medical industries, which further increases waste generation, which that boost the market growth. However, the high cost associated with waste management solutions hampers the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in awareness among public and government about these solutions and developing waste-to-energy solutions provide lucrative growth opportunities.



Major Key Players of the Waste Management Market are:

CLEAN HARBORS, Daiseki, Waste Management, Suez Environment S.A., Advanced Disposal Services, Veolia Environment S.A, Republic Services Inc., Covanta, Remondis AG & Co. Kg, Biffa Group, and Hitachi Zosen Corporation.



Get sample copy of "Waste Management Market" at: https://bit.ly/2xEp6za



The global waste management market is segmented based on waste type, service, and region. Based on waste type, it is bifurcated into municipal waste and industrial waste. Based on service, it is classified into collection services and disposable services. Collection services is further classified into collection & transportation, storage & handling and sorting. Disposable services are segregated into landfills, recycling, compositing & anaerobic digestion, and others. Based on the region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe accounted for the highest market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid industrialization in the region and growth in measures toward adoption of recycling technologies. Moreover, government regulations to reduce air pollution and encourage proper handling and disposal of waste stimulate market growth in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential, due to the rise in urbanization and increase in disposable income.



Major Types of Waste Management Market covered are:

Municipal Waste

Industrial Waste



Major Services of Waste Management Market covered are:

Collection

Disposable



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Waste Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Waste Management market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Waste Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Waste Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://bit.ly/33ZmJTx



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Waste Management Market Size

2.2 Waste Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Waste Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Waste Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Waste Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of entering into Waste Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Waste Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Waste Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Waste Management Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Waste Management Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://bit.ly/33V6UNG



In the end, Waste Management industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one-stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide-ranging analysis and latest industry trends.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketgrowthinsight.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/