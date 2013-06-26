Waste Management Products Offered in 3D

Hopkins, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- SP Industries, a waste handling and materials solutions company with over twenty-nine years of experience, has launched a new customer orientated feature on its website. Now, customers can view products in 3D directly from their website. Purchasing waste management and recycling products has never been easier thanks to SP Industries.



SP Industries is offering yet another reason why customers continue to use the company’s services. SP Industries, which has close to three decades worth of waste compactors, handling and materials solutions experience, has launched a 3D product viewing option on its website. The new viewing option was designed to help current and potential customers become familiar with the many waste management products offered by SP Industries. Now, clients can make more informed decision when it comes to purchasing industrial trash solutions and commercial waste products.



“Everything from metal recycling equipment and commercial trash compactors to industrial trash compactor and trash carts can be found on our website,” said a representative from SP Industries. “We’ve upgraded the website to provide our customers with a more in-depth review of products and the different solutions they offer to everyday business challenges.” Recycling is a major part of SP Industries, too. “Companies can view our recycling products in 3D as well. Our website is going to act as a one-stop-shop resource for visitors. We want to inform and entertain.”



SP Industries helps commercial and traditional business companies with waste management and recycling. “Our goal has always been to put our customers’ safety first. And this trend continues in a more innovative manner. Product safety is always promoted, even on our website, with each and every waste management product that we sell,” continued the representative.



Members of the media are invited to submit a story request by utilizing the contact information on SP Industries’ website, http://www.sp-industries.com/.



About SP Industries

SP Industries has provided full-service solutions to hundreds of clients with almost 30 years of experience in their industry. Selling over 100 different models in the Compactor category alone, SP Industries has every product needed for waste management and recycling requirements for any industry.