Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Evergreen Plastics (Australia), PolyQuest (United States), Verdeco Recycling (United States), Custom Polymers (United States), KW plastics (United States), Extrupet (South Africa), Greentech (United States), Veolia Polymers (The Netherlands), Hahn Plastics (United Kingdom), PLASgran (United Kingdom).



Scope of the Report of Waste Plastic Recycling

Waste plastic recycling is a process that involves the collection, sorting, processing, and transformation of discarded plastic materials into reusable products. With the increasing environmental concerns associated with plastic pollution, recycling has emerged as a critical strategy to mitigate the impact of plastic waste on ecosystems. The process typically begins with the collection of plastic waste from various sources, followed by sorting to separate different types of plastics. After sorting, the plastics undergo cleaning to remove impurities, labels, and contaminants. The cleaned plastic is then processed through various methods, including shredding, melting, and extrusion, to produce recycled plastic pellets or flakes. These recycled materials can be used in the manufacturing of new plastic products, reducing the dependency on virgin plastic and minimizing the environmental footprint associated with plastic production.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Polystyrene (PS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), ABS, Nylon, Polycarbonate), Application (Packaging & Consumer Goods, Construction, Textile fiber / clothing, Landscaping/Street furniture, Other Uses)



Market Drivers:

Rising Populations and Swelling Use of Plastic Products for Daily Necessities

Rising Awareness Related to the Hazards of Plastic Coupled With the Demand for Recycling Plastic is Catching Pace

Increasing Campaigns towards Keeping Environment Safe and Sound



Market Trends:

Acceptance of Making New Useful Products from Waste Plastic Materials



Opportunities:

Adoption of Laws that Progressively aim Towards Zero Plastic Waste Generation Which in Turn are Recommending Consumers and Industries to Use

Observing Potential for Growth in this Market Several Global Brands are Looking to Enter Fast-Developing Regions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



