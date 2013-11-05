Waste to Diesel Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Waste to diesel is a relatively new concept and an unconventional source of energy. In this process, diesel is produced from municipal waste, plastic waste, and oil and fat waste. Our planet is suffocated by waste, and waste management is a costly affair, without any scope of a return on investment. Our blue planet is also facing troubles with depleting fossil fuel reserves. Waste to diesel is a concept that provides relief from both these modern urban problems by churning out automotive usable diesel from urban waste. This is a highly lucrative market which started not too long ago in the USA and Europe, where the problem of waste management is optimum. This method of diesel production is yet to be started in Asia-Pacific and in Latin American regions, which produce huge quantity of waste each year on a commercial scale, and provides it with a huge opportunity to grow in these regions. It is expected to generate more and more fuel in the future as its reach increases to the highly populated cities where the waste industry is still untapped.



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One of the primary drivers for this industry is the increasing demand for transport fuel and a rise in global crude oil prices. It is estimated that if the annual waste of the world is processed into energy, it could take care of about one tenth of the energy requirement of the world. Another important aspect is the disposal of waste in big cities, where millions of tons of waste is accumulated every year, which has no economic value and is a problem to dispose, without polluting the environment. With cheap raw material available, manufacturers can afford to spend on R&D and still produce diesel at rates comparable to, if not less than, the market rates.



There is, however, a long time restraint to this industry. With more and more vehicle manufacturers turning to manufacture emission-free vehicles, diesel might find itself out of favor. There is a clear first mover advantage in this industry as companies try to gain monopoly by contracting with municipalities or even the governments of nations. Covanta has gained exclusive rights for all household waste in the U.S., and non-exclusive rights in Ireland, China, and the UK. Although the cost of raw materials is low, the expense of procurement and logistics is considerable. Some of the market players in this market are Covanta, Alphakat,, American Renewable Diesel, LLC and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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