Waste to Energy Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2018-2025 - Waste Management, Abu Dhabi National Energy

The global waste to energy market was valued at $17,271.4 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $27,700.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. Waste to energy (WtE) or energy from waste (EfW) is a process of energy recovery, which involves generating energy in the form of heat or electricity from primary treatment of waste. Most of the waste to energy processes generating electricity through combustion or by producing combustible fuels such as methane, methanol, ethanol, or other synthetic fuels.



The growth of the global waste to energy market is driven by increase in demand for incineration process and rise in public WtE expenditure. Moreover, increase in inclination of consumers toward efficient and ease of WtE conversion techniques, such as incineration, gasification, pyrolysis, and various biological treatments, such as aerobic and anaerobic digestion, are expected to significantly boost the market growth. However, rise in concerns related to the environmental hazards associated with the incineration process is expected to affect the overall market growth in the developed and developing countries. On the contrary, increase in investments in R&D activities to ensure reliability in terms of environmental effects is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the future.



Major Key Players of the Waste to Energy Market are:

Waste Management Inc., Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC, Suez Environment S.A., C&G Environmental Protection Holdings, Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée (CNIM), China Everbright International Limited, Foster Wheeler A.G., Covanta Energy Corporation, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., and Veolia Environment.



The global WtE market is segmented based on technology and region. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into thermal and biological. The thermal segment is further segmented into pyrolysis, incineration, and gasification. The incineration technology segment is projected to dominate the thermal waste to energy market during the projected period. Based on region, the waste to energy market is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.



Major Technology of Waste to Energy Market covered are:

Thermal (Incineration, Pyrolysis, and Gasification)

Biological



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Waste to Energy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Waste to Energy market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Waste to Energy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Waste to Energy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Waste to Energy industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



